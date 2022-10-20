Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.88-$6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.54 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of THC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.69.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

