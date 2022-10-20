Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Tenable stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tenable by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tenable by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

