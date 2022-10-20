TD Securities Trims Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.97.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.90. 153,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,832. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.62 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.76.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

