TD Securities Trims Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Target Price to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 0.8 %

APR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.46. 3,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$494.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.37.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

