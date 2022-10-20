TD Securities Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.32.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

HR.UN stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,874. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.58.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

