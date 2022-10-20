Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

