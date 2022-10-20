Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
Talos Energy Price Performance
Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 929,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 1,172,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,112,000 after buying an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 785,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Talos Energy Company Profile
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talos Energy (TALO)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.