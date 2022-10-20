Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Talon Metals Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE TLO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.57. 796,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$432.85 million and a PE ratio of -71.25.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

