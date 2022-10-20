T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3 %

TMUS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.65.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

