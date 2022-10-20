System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54), with a volume of 2008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

System1 Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of £26.63 million and a PE ratio of 3,142.86.

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.