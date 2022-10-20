Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.16

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $0.95. Surna shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 281,839 shares.
Surna Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surna (SRNA)
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.