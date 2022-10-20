Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.79 and traded as high as C$4.66. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 45,451 shares trading hands.

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$118.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Increases Dividend

About Supremex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Supremex’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

