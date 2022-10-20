Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Superior Plus Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

