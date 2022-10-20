Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 48,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

