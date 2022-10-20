SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

STKL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50 and a beta of 1.47.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

