Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

