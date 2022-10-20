Suku Market Capitalization Achieves $10.47 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Suku token can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $692,052.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.