Substratum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Substratum has a total market cap of $276,631.04 and approximately $7.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072282 USD and is down -14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

