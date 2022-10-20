Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $323,702.51

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,702.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005188 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072282 USD and is down -14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

