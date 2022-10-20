Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $276,631.04 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Substratum has a total market cap of $276,631.04 and $7.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072282 USD and is down -14.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

