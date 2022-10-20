Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Strattec Security stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.36 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

