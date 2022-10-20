Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading Up 1.1%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 270,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 462,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

