Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,535 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the average daily volume of 1,127 put options.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,728. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

