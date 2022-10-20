Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.66 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.82 billion and $99.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.76 or 0.27570305 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,564 coins and its circulating supply is 25,619,436,537 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

