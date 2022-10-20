Steem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.03 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $89.13 million and $7.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00268965 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00118037 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00744561 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00561848 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00248669 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
