Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

