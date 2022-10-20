Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group
In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Hartford Financial Services Group
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.