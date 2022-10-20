Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

