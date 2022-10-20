Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,607,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 77.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.2 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.73. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.