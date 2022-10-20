Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.10 and last traded at $86.25. Approximately 50,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,465,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after buying an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $199,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

