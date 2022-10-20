Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

