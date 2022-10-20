Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $581,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 139,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,598. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

