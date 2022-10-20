SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,121. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

