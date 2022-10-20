SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.33

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.