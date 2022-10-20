South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:SJI traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.32.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.