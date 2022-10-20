South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

