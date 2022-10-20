Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

About Sonos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 1,452,813 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.