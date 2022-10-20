Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Sonos Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
