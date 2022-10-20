Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Sono-Tek Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of SOTK opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SOTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
