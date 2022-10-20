SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

SWI stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $343,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $14,723,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $970,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

