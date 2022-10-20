Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 425.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

