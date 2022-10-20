Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,492.82

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,492.82 ($18.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,564 ($18.90). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,549 ($18.72), with a volume of 533,545 shares traded.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,526.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,493.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 51,116.67.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.30 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,276.67%.

Insider Activity

About Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

