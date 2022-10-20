Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 2,441 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $369.78. 223,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,087. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.53.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.