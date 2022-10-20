SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 39,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,265. The firm has a market cap of $613.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

