Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,209. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.