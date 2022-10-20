Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,183 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 281,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

