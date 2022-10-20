Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 16,365 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,007,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,666. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

