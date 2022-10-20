SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 793.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,723,000 after purchasing an additional 184,761 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.