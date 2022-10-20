Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $174.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.