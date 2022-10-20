Signature Bank (SBNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Signature Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $23.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

