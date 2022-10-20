Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

