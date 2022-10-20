Short Interest in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expands By 5.7%

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $253.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

