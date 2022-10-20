Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Boosted by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 55.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.